A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder after another 16-year-old boy became the 30th teenage homicide victim in London in 2021.Full Article
Boy charged over stabbing of last year's 30th teenage homicide victim in London
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Boy appears in court charged with stabbing murder of 16-year-old
A 16-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with the murder of another boy who was London’s record 30th teenage homicide..
Belfast Telegraph
Boy charged over stabbing of 30th teenage homicide victim in London
A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder after another boy, also 16, became the 30th teenage homicide victim in London in..
Belfast Telegraph