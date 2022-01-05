Boris Johnson announcement could mean fiery PMQs over Covid restrictions
Published
Boris Johnson accepted parts of the health service will feel “temporarily overwhelmed” as a result of plans.Full Article
Published
Boris Johnson accepted parts of the health service will feel “temporarily overwhelmed” as a result of plans.Full Article
Boris Johnson is giving an announcement at 5pm on Covid restrictions in England
Uncertainty over further Covid restrictions in the New Year has left some asking if Boris Johnson will be making an announcement...