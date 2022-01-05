ITV2 Love Island 2022 - how to apply and get into the villa
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Molly-Mae Hague fans work out Tommy Fury has proposed to her after clue
Molly Mae and her boxer beau ended up second in Love Island 2019 after getting together in the villa.
Tamworth Herald
How to apply for Love Island as applications open for 'lively singles' ahead of eighth series
If you want to spend a summer of love in a luxury villa, then look no further
Bristol Post