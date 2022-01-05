BBC The Apprentice: Who is the new judge set to replace Claude Littner?
Folkestone Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
BBC The Apprentice: Who is Tim Campbell and when will Claude Littner return?
Everything you need to know about Tim Campbell, Lord Sugar's new aide on the new series of BBC's The Apprentice
Tamworth Herald
The Apprentice: Tim Campbell 'honoured' to stand in for Claude Littner
BBC Local News: Surrey -- Francesca Kennedy Wallbank of Surrey is among those vying to win £250,000 investment in the new series.
BBC Local News