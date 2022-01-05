EFL postpone Carabao Cup semi-final first leg over rising Liverpool Covid cases
Liverpool’s Carabao Cup semi-final first leg tie against Arsenal has been postponed due to rising Covid cases within Jurgen Klopp’s squad.Full Article
Arsenal face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg on Thursday night and Mikel Arteta could make changes to the side..
The Gunners are back in Carabao Cup action on Thursday night when they face Liverpool in the semi-final first leg, but will any new..