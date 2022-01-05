NI public advised to self-isolate after positive lateral flow test as confirmatory PCR no longer needed
Published
People in NI who get a positive lateral flow test will no longer need a PCR test to confirm that result, it has emerged.Full Article
Published
People in NI who get a positive lateral flow test will no longer need a PCR test to confirm that result, it has emerged.Full Article
Thousands of Scots were forced to get PCR tests in the lead up to Christmas after returning a positive test on a lateral flow..