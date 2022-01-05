PCR test no longer needed after positive lateral flow test in Northern Ireland
People in NI who get a positive lateral flow test will no longer need a PCR test to confirm that result, it has emerged.
Lateral flow and PCR tests are both currently unavailable for home delivery in England and Northern Ireland via the government..
Thousands of Scots were forced to get PCR tests in the lead up to Christmas after returning a positive test on a lateral flow..