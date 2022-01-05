Covid-19: What are the testing rules following the latest changes?
Published
Coronavirus testing rules for people without symptoms are to be eased across the UK amid a wave of Covid-19 cases.Full Article
Published
Coronavirus testing rules for people without symptoms are to be eased across the UK amid a wave of Covid-19 cases.Full Article
Nicola Sturgeon said the latest data on the state of the Covid crisis in Scotland was 'encouraging' during an address to MSPs..
A blizzard of Covid rule changes has been announced in the last week