Covid in Scotland: What are the rules?
Changes to testing and self isolation rules have been made amid a rapid rise in the Omicron variant.Full Article
The 500-person cap on outdoor events will be lifted in Scotland from Monday, Nicola Sturgeon has announced.
The Scottish..
Lateral flow tests have become a key component in the fight against the Covid crisis in recent months.