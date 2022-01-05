Changes to Covid rules have caused a lot of confusion - here's what you need to know about self-isolating in England.Full Article
When can I stop self-isolating? England self-isolation rules explained
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Covid self isolation rules in Wales and England: Why has the guidance changed and is it safe?
Wales Online
People now only need to self isolate for seven days provided they receive negative lateral flow tests
-
Pre-departure tests, day 2 PCRs and self-isolation scrapped for travellers into England
Which?
-
UK authorities ease COVID testing requirements in England
SeattlePI.com
-
What are the Covid self-isolation rules now?
BBC Local News
-
Party-goers urged not to travel across UK as omicron surges
SeattlePI.com
Advertisement
More coverage
What are the new Covid self-isolation rules?
Under new rules in England, people with Covid only need to isolate for seven days instead of ten. This only applies if they provide..
ODN
Sajid Javid announces new self-isolation rules for England
Health Secretary Sajid Javid says people infected with Covid in England can now stop self-isolating up to three days early if they..
ODN