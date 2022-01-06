Football rumours: Steven Gerrard calls Philippe Coutinho about Aston Villa loan

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard has reportedly asked *Philippe Coutinho* about coming to Villa Park on loan. The pair played together at Liverpool, with the Brazilian leaving the Reds in 2018 to join Barcelona. The Mirror, which cites Spanish outlet El Partidazo de Cope, says Gerrard has made contact regarding his former team-mate and a short-term deal to bring the playmaking 29-year-old to the West Midlands is in the works.