One in 50 people in UK experiencing long Covid, survey suggests
Published
Around 1.3 million people in the UK – one in 50 – are likely to be suffering from long Covid, the highest number since estimates began.Full Article
Published
Around 1.3 million people in the UK – one in 50 – are likely to be suffering from long Covid, the highest number since estimates began.Full Article
This includes more than half a million people who first had Covid-19, or suspected they had the virus, at least one year ago
Watch VideoThis is something new for the Consumer Electronics Show in Vegas this year: The pretty scif-fi experience of going..