Maisie Smith replaces AJ Odudu on Strictly Come Dancing live tour
Published
AJ Odudu has pulled out of the Strictly Come Dancing tour on medical advice after injuring her foot ahead of the live final, it has been announced.Full Article
Published
AJ Odudu has pulled out of the Strictly Come Dancing tour on medical advice after injuring her foot ahead of the live final, it has been announced.Full Article
AJ was forced to leave the dance show a day before the final in December after injuring her ankle