Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby This Morning return confirmed
Tiverton Mid Devon Gazette0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
ITV This Morning announcement over Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield's return
ITV This Morning airs each and every weekday on ITV 1 and also on the ITV Hub.
Tamworth Herald
ITV This Morning fans have same theory over Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield absence
The presenting duo are prepping for the return of Dancing On Ice on ITV 1.
Tamworth Herald