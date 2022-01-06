Premiership: Bristol Bears v Sale Sharks (Fri)
BBC Local News: Bristol -- Team news as Bristol Bears host Sale Sharks in Friday's Premiership fixture at Ashton Gate (19:45 GMT).Full Article
All the build-up, live play-by-play action, reaction, highlights, interviews, analysis and stats from Ashton Gate
Luke Morahan scores two tries as Bristol earn a bonus-point win over Sale to end a four-match Premiership losing run.