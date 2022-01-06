Road rage driver who rammed moped jailed after pillion passenger’s death
A car driver in a rage who chased a moped through the streets before ramming the vehicle and fatally injuring its pillion passenger has been jailed.
Following an incident at a roundabout in Perry Barr a motorist pursued a moped which he hit causing the death of the 16-year-old..