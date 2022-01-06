Latest Covid-19 case rates for UK local authority areas
Published
Here is Thursday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in the UK.Full Article
Published
Here is Thursday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in the UK.Full Article
Credit: Ball Lunla/Shutterstock / null
Nottingham, England, Jan 6, 2022 / 05:00 am (CNA).
A parish in England..
Three in 10 local authority areas in the UK are recording their highest rate of new Covid-19 cases since mass testing began in..