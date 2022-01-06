A newly qualified paramedic who died after her ambulance collided with a cement lorry has been named as Alice Clark.Full Article
Newly qualified paramedic killed in crash with cement lorry named as Alice Clark
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Tributes to ‘kind' Alice Clark, 21, who died after ambulance crash
A 21-YEAR-OLD paramedic who died after her ambulance was involved in a crash with a cement lorry has been named as “kind and..
The Argus
Tributes to ‘kind and dedicated’ paramedic, 21, who died after ambulance crash
A 21-year-old paramedic who died after her ambulance was involved in a crash with a cement lorry has been named as “kind and..
Belfast Telegraph