Body recovered from Thames is missing man Harvey Parker
Published
A body recovered from the River Thames is missing 20-year-old Harvey Parker, the Metropolitan Police have confirmed.Full Article
Published
A body recovered from the River Thames is missing 20-year-old Harvey Parker, the Metropolitan Police have confirmed.Full Article
BBC Local News: York and North Yorkshire -- Harvey Parker, 20, was last seen leaving a central London nightclub on 17 December.
Police searching for a missing student have recovered a body from the River Thames.