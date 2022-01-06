Troops deployed to support London hospitals amid Omicron surge
Troops are to begin deploying in London to support the NHS amid growing staff shortages due to Covid-19, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has said.Full Article
As staff shortages are growing quickly due to Covid-19, the Ministry of Defence said this morning it has been asked to deploy..
Covid vaccination efforts continue at St Thomas' Hospital in London amidst rising infections with the rapid spread of the Omicron..