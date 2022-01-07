The analysis by the House of Commons Library says the total cost to families will be £10.9 billion by 2026Full Article
More than 1m people to pay higher tax rate by 2026, says new research
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
The hot new metric to track in 2022: Sweaty feet
Mashable
Withings debuted a new smart scale at CES Monday that can tell you more about your feet than how much weight you put on them every..
Advertisement
More coverage
France sees record 271,000 coronavirus cases in single day
SeattlePI.com
PARIS (AP) — France reported a record-smashing 271,686 daily virus cases on Tuesday as omicron infections race across the..