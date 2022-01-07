Boy, 13, arrested on suspicion of murdering 46-year-old man in west London
Published
A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder over the fatal stabbing of a 46-year-old man in west London.Full Article
Published
A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder over the fatal stabbing of a 46-year-old man in west London.Full Article
A 13-year-old boy who was arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday has been released on bail
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a teenage boy was fatally stabbed in west London earlier this..
BBC Local News: Sheffield and South Yorkshire -- A man, 26, and 20-year-old woman were detained in London, police say.