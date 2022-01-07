A new study has estimated that the number of people with dementia across the globe could grow from 57 million to 153 million in just under three decades.Full Article
Early signs of dementia to watch out for as global cases set to triple by 2050
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Sensex, Nifty Marginally Higher In Early Trade
Indian shares were little changed on Wednesday amid mixed global cues and signs of rising Covid-19 cases in the country.
RTTNews
Autocar's motoring plans and predictions for 2022
What's in store for motorists, and how can we make the most of it? Our writers rack their brains for the answers...
It's..
Autocar