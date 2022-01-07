Birmingham City FC to dedicate home game each year to tragic Arthur Labinjo-Hughes
The first Arthur Memorial Matchday will be when the Blues play Plymouth in the FA Cup at 5:30pm on Saturday.Full Article
Birmingham City and Millwall football fans have paid tribute to Arthur Labinjo-Hughes during their match at The Den this afternoon...
Birmingham City pay tribute to Arthur Labinjo-Hughes who was abused and killed at his Solihull home.