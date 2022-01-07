Surge in e-scooter crashes in London
E-scooters were involved in 258 collisions in London in the first six months of 2021 compared with just nine during the whole of 2018, new figures show.Full Article
E-scooter crashes shot up almost 2,800% in London in the first half of 2021 compared to the entirety of 2018, new figures show.
