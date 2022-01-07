Back-office workers at one council have been asked to volunteer to step into social care roles as part of an emergency plan that could be activated to mitigate the impact of staff shortages caused by coronavirus.Full Article
Council workers in North Yorkshire asked to take on social care roles amid staff absences
