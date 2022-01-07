Hollywood legend Sidney Poitier dies aged 94
Sir Sidney Poitier dead as Oscar-winning Hollywood legend tragically dies age 94
Daily Record
The Oscar-winning and ground-breaking actor Sir Sidney Poitier has died.
Legendary actor Sir Sidney Poitier has died aged 94, Bahamian official says
Legendary Hollywood actor and first black man to win an Oscar, Sir Sidney Poitier, has died at the age of 94, a Bahamian government..
Sky News
Obituary: Iconic black actor Sidney Poitier
Sidney Poitier, the actor and director who helped break down Hollywood's racial barriers, dies aged 94.
BBC News