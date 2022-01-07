The R rate in England has increased and is now estimated to be between 1.2 to 1.5, according to the latest figures from the UK Health Security Agency - as new data shows the Omicron strain sweeping across the nation.Full Article
R rate in England increases - here's the latest data as Omicron surges across the country
