More than 1 million people set to be pushed into higher tax bracket
Sleaford Target0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Freezing personal allowance and higher rate tax rates will push 1.2m Brits over 40 per cent tax threshold
New research shared with City A.M. this morning shows that over one million more people will pay the higher tax rate by 2026. The..
City A.M.
More than 1m people to pay higher tax rate by 2026, says new research
Over one million more people will pay the higher tax rate by 2026, according to new research.
Belfast Telegraph