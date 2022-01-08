Scotland's health service set to declare 'major incident' as army called in amid Omicron surge
Published
MSPs said the NHS was now at 'crisis point' as troops are deployed to help hospitals in Grampian, Ayrshire and Lanarkshire.Full Article
Published
MSPs said the NHS was now at 'crisis point' as troops are deployed to help hospitals in Grampian, Ayrshire and Lanarkshire.Full Article
NHS Grampian warns of an exponential growth in Omicron cases as service personnel arrive to help three health boards.
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned on Monday that the country's health system will remain under strain for..