New studies have shown that the most common symptoms of Covid-19 have changed with the Omicron variant.Full Article
New symptoms overtake cough or fever as most common signs of Covid-19
Leicester Mercury0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
New symptoms overtake cough and fever as key sign of Covid
Cambridge News
The Omicron symptoms differ slightly from other strains of the virus
New Covid symptoms overtake cough and fever as most common signs
Staffordshire Newsletter
Advertisement
More coverage
How to Tell the Difference Between Covid and the Common Cold
Wibbitz Top Stories
How to Tell the Difference , Between Covid , and the Common Cold.
It can be hard to tell the difference between Covid-19 and..
Climate Change Is Making Your Seasonal Allergies Worse, According to New Research
Martha Stewart Living
New omicron symptom overtakes cough and fever as most common Covid-19 sign
Central Somerset Gazette
-
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
SeattlePI.com
-
Low-grade fever & runny nose among top Omicron signs
IndiaTimes