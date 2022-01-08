Dear Louanne: ‘How can I tell my employer that I need to take my holidays?’

I work long hours and often don’t get two full days off at weekends. I’m constantly thinking about work and how to be better and improve. I want to show my bosses that I’m able to do the job well. I had hoped to get a run of days off over the holidays to rest and recharge but it didn’t happen, given staff shortages. I had my hopes pinned on being off and felt unhappy about not getting the chance to do so. I don’t know how to tell my boss that I need time off but that I can still do my job well.