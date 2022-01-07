Newcastle United v Cambridge United
BBC Local News: Tyne and Wear -- Live coverage of Saturday's FA Cup game between Newcastle United and Cambridge United.Full Article
A 56th-minute goal from Joe Ironside hands Cambridge United a shock lead at Newcastle United in the third round of the FA Cup.
Newcastle United get their FA Cup campaign underway this afternoon when they welcome Cambridge United to St James’ Park. The..