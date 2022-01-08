Alice Byrne: Family plea over Portobello woman missing since New Year's Day
Published
BBC Local News: Edinburgh and East Scotland -- Police Scotland said Alice Byrne, 28, was last seen leaving a friend's flat in Portobello a week ago.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: Edinburgh and East Scotland -- Police Scotland said Alice Byrne, 28, was last seen leaving a friend's flat in Portobello a week ago.Full Article
The 28-year-old hasn't been seen since leaving a party in the Portobello area of Edinburgh on New Year's Day.