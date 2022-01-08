Ainsley Maitland-Niles joins Roma on loan from Arsenal
Published
Arsenal midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles has joined Serie A club Roma on loan until the end of the season.Full Article
Published
Arsenal midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles has joined Serie A club Roma on loan until the end of the season.Full Article
Arsenal are in desperate need of a central midfielder following Ainsley Maitland-Niles' decision to leave for AS Roma on loan
Mikel Arteta is set to face the press ahead of Arsenal's FA Cup Third Round clash with Nottingham Forrest at the City Ground on..