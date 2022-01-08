A midwife from Northern Ireland and her fellow NHS worker husband – who have worked on the frontline of the pandemic – are celebrating a £500,000 cash win after triumphing on ITV's new quiz show, Ant and Dec's Limitless Win.Full Article
NI midwife and NHS worker husband wins £500k in Ant and Dec’s new gameshow, Limitless Win
