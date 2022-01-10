Boris Johnson under pressure from Tory MPs over Covid restrictions
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Boris Johnson under pressure from Tory MPs over coronavirus restrictions
Belfast Telegraph
Boris Johnson was under pressure from Tory MPs to set out plans to ease Covid-19 restrictions and deliver a vision for living with..
-
Boris Johnson warned of a Covid revolt and potential leadership bid
Belfast Telegraph
-
Senior Tory warns of backbench revolt if Johnson does not soon drop Covid restrictions
City A.M.
-
Tory MP warns of revolt if Boris Johnson doesn’t axe Covid curbs
FT.com
-
Mark Drakeford calls England a 'global outlier' as he responds to criticism from Tory MPs about Wales' Covid rules
Wales Online
Advertisement
More coverage
Committee chair: PM was right over Xmas Covid restrictions
ODN
Chair of the Health and Social Care Committee Jeremy Hunt says Prime Minister Boris Johnson was "right to make the call he did..