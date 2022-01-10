If you end up like Michael Gove and get stuck in a lift, there are some very definite dos and don'ts.Full Article
Stuck in a lift like Michael Gove? Here's what to do and definitely not do
Hull Daily Mail0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Top 10 best small SUVs 2021
Autocar
The UK car market is awash with high-riding SUVs that are spacious yet decent to drive when the occasion arises. Find out which..
Advertisement
More coverage
Why gaming's Netflix moment could finally arrive in 2022
Mashable
With flashy new game consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X (still) aggravatingly hard to come by, the dream of gaming without..