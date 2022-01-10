PM on Covid testing: We'll look at science over shortening isolation
Published
Boris Johnson talks about the possibility of cutting the Covid isolation period from seven days to five.Full Article
Published
Boris Johnson talks about the possibility of cutting the Covid isolation period from seven days to five.Full Article
ABC’s Sunny Hostin questioned whether the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is a reliable source for information..
Watch VideoThe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday explained the scientific rationale for shortening its COVID-19..