Southampton v Brentford
Published
BBC Local News: Hampshire -- Preview followed by live coverage of Tuesday's rearranged Premier League game between Southampton and Brentford.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: Hampshire -- Preview followed by live coverage of Tuesday's rearranged Premier League game between Southampton and Brentford.Full Article
The Bees suffered their heaviest defeat in the Premier League yet to Southampton even though their boss thought they were decent..
How Brentford's players got on in their defeat to Southampton