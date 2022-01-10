Family of Wales' children's commissioner fled Pinochet
Published
BBC Local News: South West Wales -- New children's commissioner for Wales Rocio Cifuentes is the daughter of political refugees from Chile.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: South West Wales -- New children's commissioner for Wales Rocio Cifuentes is the daughter of political refugees from Chile.Full Article
Rocio Cifuentes was one year old when her parents fled Chile to seek sanctuary in Swansea after her father was imprisoned and..