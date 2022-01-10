The Cessna 172 came down onto a California's Metrolink line shortly after taking off on Monday from Whiteman Airport in Pacoima, Los Angeles.Full Article
Pilot rescued from plane crash seconds before train smashes through wreckage
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
L.A. police pull pilot from crashed plane moments before train hits wreckage
CBC.ca
Police in Los Angeles pulled the pilot from a crash-landed Cessna seconds before the aircraft was hit by a train on Sunday,..
-
Pilot rescued seconds before speeding train smashes crashed plane in viral video - WATCH
DNA
-
Officers pull pilot from crashed plane seconds before train slams into it
Upworthy
-
Video shows a plane getting hit by a commuter train moments after it crash-landed
Business Insider
-
Plane hit by train after crashing on train tracks in California
Upworthy
Advertisement
More coverage
LAPD officers rescue man seconds before train crash after he landed plane on tracks
Rumble
Foothill Division Officers displayed heroism and quick action by saving the life of a pilot who made an emergency landing on the..