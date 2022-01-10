Sir Keir Starmer has said MPs should not receive a pay rise this year as Downing Street urged "restraint" over any proposed increase due to the cost of living crisis.Full Article
Starmer says MPs do not need pay rise this year amid cost of living crisis
