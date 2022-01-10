UK records 142,224 new COVID cases and 77 more deaths, daily figures show
The UK has recorded 142,224 new COVID-19 cases and 77 more coronavirus-related deaths in the latest 24-hour period, according to government data.Full Article
The latest figures come as Nicola Sturgeon criticised the UK Government over reports that free lateral flow tests could end.