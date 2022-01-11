The First Minister is set to give an update to the Scottish Parliament on the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.Full Article
What time is Nicola Sturgeon's covid update? Where to watch and what to expect?
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Scottish Government confirms 16 Covid deaths and 10,392 new cases in last 24 hours
Daily Record
The latest figures come as Nicola Sturgeon prepares to issue an update to the Scottish Parliament on the state of the pandemic in..
Advertisement
More coverage
What did Nicola Sturgeon say in Covid update? Four key announcements made today
Daily Record
The First Minister delivered her first address of 2022 on the state of Covid in Scotland amid the ongoing Omicron wave.