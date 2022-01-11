Betty White cause of death confirmed as stroke, death certificate shows
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Betty White's Official Cause Of Death Revealed
Rumble
She suffered a stroke Dec. 25, according to her death cerficate.
Advertisement
More coverage
Betty White had a stroke days before passing away, death certificate shows
PinkNews
Beloved actor Betty White died of a stroke she had suffered just days earlier, her death certificate has confirmed. Celebrities and..