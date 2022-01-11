2021 was, undeniably, a year like no other for retailers - large and small, locally, regionally, nationally and internationally. In 2022, we will, hopefully, see the beginning of the retail recovery from the pandemic. And everyone needs to be ready for the challenge that lies ahead.Full Article
At the still point of the turning world
Belfast Telegraph0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Omicron May Be Headed For A Rapid Drop In U.S. And Britain
Newsy
Watch VideoScientists are seeing signals that COVID-19's alarming Omicron wave may have peaked in Britain and is about to do the..
Advertisement
More coverage
Biologist Answers Biology Questions From Twitter
WIRED
Biologist Thor Hanson answers the internet's burning questions about biology. How do extinct species come back? How will the human..
-
Top 10 best hot hatchbacks 2022
Autocar
-
Top 10 best small electric cars 2022
Autocar