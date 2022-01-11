Boris Johnson can't hide from party allegations, says Labour's Angela Rayner
Published
Angela Rayner pushes for answers over lockdown garden drinks at No 10, as MPs pile pressure on the PM.Full Article
Published
Angela Rayner pushes for answers over lockdown garden drinks at No 10, as MPs pile pressure on the PM.Full Article
Labour's Deputy Leader Angela Rayner has accused Boris Johnson of lying to the public over parties, and has called on the..
Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner has called for his resignation