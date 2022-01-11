Jim Shannon: DUP MP in tears as he questions No 10 drinks party
Jim Shannon cries as he tells Parliament his mother-in-law died alone with Covid-19 in 2020.Full Article
Jim Shannon breaks down in the House of Commons amid questions about No 10 drinks party.
DUP MP Jim Shannon has broken down in tears when speaking about the death of his mother-in-law during an Urgent Question about a..