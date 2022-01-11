BBC Strictly Come Dancing winner Rose Ayling-Ellis calls for British Sign Language to be ‘official’ in UK
Published
Although BSL was recognised as a language in its own right by the Government in 2003, it has no legal protection.Full Article
Published
Although BSL was recognised as a language in its own right by the Government in 2003, it has no legal protection.Full Article
Strictly Come Dancing champion Rose Ayling-Ellis has called for British Sign Language (BSL) to be given legal status in the UK.